Shubman not assured of a spot in playing XI, coach and captain will take a call: Agarkar

Mumbai: Included in the T20 squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE, chief selector Ajit Agarkar said Shubman Gill will not walk straight into the playing XI, and he will leave it to the coach and captain to take a call on it.

The selectors have sprung a major surprise by including Test team captain Shubman Gill in the squad despite him missing the last few white-ball matches. Agarkar explained his absence was due to a scheduling clash between various formats. In his absence, Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma have been given opportunities, and they have done quite well.

Gill replaced Axar Patel as vice-captain despite missing many T20 matches because of his commitments with the Test and 50-over teams.

Asked whether Gill walks straight back into the playing XI as vice-captain, Agarkar left it open: “Captain and coach will take the call on the best balance for the team. Once we get to Dubai, we will have a bit more clarity. More options are available now. Shubman has been in great form anyway for the last few months. So has Sanju. So two good options, along with Abhishek,” he said.

Regarding Yashasvi Jaiswal failing to find a place in the main squad, the chief selector said it was unfortunate that they had to leave him out.

“With regards to Yashasvi Jaiswal, I mean, it’s just unfortunate again. Abhishek Sharma, what he’s done over the last few months or a year or so that he’s been with the team. Plus, that he can bowl a little bit gives us an option, if required, by the captain.

“One of these guys was always going to miss out. It’s just unfortunate that Yashasvi might have to wait for his chance. With regards to Shreyas, I mean, we can replace that. Again, no fault of his. Nor is it ours. It’s just that we can pick only 15 and, at the moment, he might have to wait for his chance,” said Agarkar. IANS

Also Read: MacIntyre, Hatton qualify for Europe team; Lowry, Hojgaard in contention for final spot

Also Watch: