Shuhel, Ram Kishan Power Navarang to Big Win in Assam Premier Club Championship

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Navarang Club registered a dominant 171-run victory over Young Amateur Club in an Assam Premier Club Championship Cricket match at Judges Field here today.

After being invited to bat first, Navarang Club posted a formidable 316 for 7 in 40 overs, riding on a scintillating unbeaten century from Shuhel Rahman. Shuhel played a blistering knock of exactly 100 runs off just 47 balls, hammering 10 fours and six sixes. He received good support from Amit Das (44), Kunal Das (28) and Dhuruv Bishnoi (27). For Young Amateur Club, Chandrapaul Thakuria was the most successful bowler, claiming 2 wickets for 49 runs.

In reply, Young Amateur Club were bundled out for 145 in 32.4 overs. Sanjeek Malakar top-scored with 28 and was the only batter to offer some resistance. Navarang’s Ram Kishan Sharma delivered an impressive bowling performance, picking up four wickets, including a hat-trick, in his 8-over spell while conceding just 28 runs.

