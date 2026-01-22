Assam Premier Club Championship Cricket Tournament: Huge victory for Titan Club

Our Sports

Reporter

GUWAHATI: Tian Club registered a dominant nine-wicket victory over Legends Sporting Club in the Assam Premier Club Championship Cricket Tournament at Judges Field here on Wednesday.

After being invited to bat, Legends Sporting Club were bowled out for a modest 72 runs in 23 overs. Binod Sharma top-scored with 25 not out. Debojit Mahanta and Dheemanjyoti Das were the chief destroyers, claiming three wickets each.

In reply, Tian Club chased down the target comfortably in just 14 overs, losing only one wicket. Rajveer Mishra and Pratik Mour remained unbeaten on 29 and 22 runs respectively.

Also Read: No info on Scotland being approached as replacement: BCCI sources