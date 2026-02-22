Siddhant Banthia/Donski wins Doubles Title at 2026 ATP Delhi Open

New Delhi: Top seeds Siddhant Banthia (India) and Alexander Donski (Bulgaria) claimed the doubles title at the 2026 ATP Delhi Open on Saturday, saving a match point in a thrilling final at the DLTA Complex in New Delhi. In the singles draw, fifth seed Oliver Crawford (Great Britain) and unseeded Stefanos Sakellaridis (Greece) advanced to set up a title clash on Sunday. The ATP Challenger 75 event, now in its sixth edition, is being held at the DLTA Complex from February 16 to 22, and began with 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams competing for top honours. IANS

