Sikandar Raza becomes No. 1 all-rounder in ICC ODI Rankings

Dubai: Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza for the first time reached the all-rounder summit in the latest ICC Men’s ODI rankings after a fine show in the two-match series against Sri Lanka in Harare.

The 39-year-old scored 92 and 59 not out in the two matches and took one wicket in the series to overtake the Afghanistan pair of Azmatullah Omarzai and Mohammad Nabi, who are now placed second and third, respectively. Raza’s previous best was the second position that he attained in December 2023.

Raza’s aggregate of 151 runs also lifted him nine places to 22nd position in the batting rankings, which is two places off his career-best 24th position reached in June 2023. He has also gained one spot to reach 38th position among bowlers, ICC reports.

Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka, who topped the aggregate with 198 runs to be named the Player of the Series, has moved up seven places to 13th position while Janith Liyanage (up 13 places to 29th) of Sri Lanka and Sean Williams of Zimbabwe (up three places to 47th) are others to move up the batting rankings after the series. IANS

Also Read: Tri-Series 2025: Afghanistan spinners stifle Pakistan to secure 18-run win

Also Watch: