Silchar and 91 Yards register wins in RP Barooah Memorial Masters T20 Cricket Tournament

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Silchar Veterans registered a confident 5-wicket victory over Shillong Veterans in the RP Barooah Memorial Masters T20 Cricket Tournament at Goalpara on Saturday.

In the day’s opening game Shillong Veterans, batting first, posted 129/9 in 20 overs. Kamal Thapa scored a brisk 40 off 22 balls, while Mark J V Ingty added 23. For Silchar, Amitava Das (3/19) and Shibu (3/26) shared the bowling honours. In reply, Abhik Lala (34) and Masarob H. Laskar (19) laid the foundation before Shambhu Roy’s unbeaten 27 guided Silchar to 134/5 in 16.5 overs.

In the second match, 91 Yards Club dominated to beat Golaghat Veterans by 7 wickets. Golaghat were bowled out for 130, with Bijoy Dutta (33) top-scoring, while Prashanta Sonowal (3/10) and Dhiraj Goswami (2/21) starred with the ball. Chasing the target, Rajendra Singh’s 57 led the way as 91 Yards Club cruised to 134/3 in 15.3 overs, sealing a comfortable win.

Also Read: RP Barooah Memorial Masters T20 Cricket: Elite and NFRSA register wins