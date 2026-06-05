Sindhu, Ayush bow out as India’s singles run ends at Indonesia Open; Hariharan-Arjun reach quarters

Jakarta: India’s challenge in the singles discipline at the Indonesia Open came to a end on Thursday after PV Sindhu and Ayush Shetty suffered losses in their respective pre-quarterfinals matches, but the men’s doubles pair of Hariharan Amsakarunan and Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi Arjun kept the tricolour flying with a hard-fought victory.

Sindhu’s campaign ended at the hands of world No. 1 An Se Young, who continued her dominance over the Indian star with a 21-17, 21-15 win in the women’s singles Round of 16.

The two-time Olympic medallist matched the South Korean for significant periods of the opening game and showed glimpses of her attacking best. However, An’s ability to raise her level during crucial exchanges once again proved decisive. After edging ahead late in the first game, the top seed dictated proceedings in the second with her trademark consistency and court coverage to secure a place in the quarter-finals.

With Sindhu’s exit, India’s hopes in the singles draw rested on rising youngster Ayush Shetty. The 21-year-old made an impressive start against Hong Kong China’s Lee Cheuk Yiu, claiming the opening game 21-16 after producing an assured display.

However, Lee tightened his control in the rallies and wrapped up the second game 21-13 to force a decider. Although Ayush opened the third game brightly, the experienced Hong Kong shuttler responded with a decisive burst of points and maintained the advantage to complete a 16-21, 21-13, 21-14 victory.

The defeat marked the end of India’s singles campaign in Jakarta, following the first-round exits of Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy earlier in the tournament.

Amid the disappointment, Hariharan and Arjun delivered one of India’s standout performances of the day in the men’s doubles competition. The Indian pair recovered from a slow start to defeat Malaysia’s A. Tai and K. X. Kang 16-21, 21-15, 21-19 and book their place in the quarter-finals.

After dropping the opening game, the Indians fought back strongly in the second to level the contest before holding their nerve in a closely contested decider. IANS

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