APL 2026: Jorhat Stallions clinch tense three-wicket win over Tezpur Titans

Our Sports Reporter

Guwahati: Jorhat Stallions produced a composed run chase to defeat Tezpur Titans by three wickets in the second match of the day, chasing down a target of 157 with seven wickets down in 18.5 overs.

Batting first, Tezpur Titans posted 156/8 in 20 overs. Wasim Haque led the scoring with a patient 37 off 33 balls, while Nihar Deka contributed 32 off 20. Danish Ahmed added a useful 21 off 18 to help the Titans finish with a competitive total.

Jorhat's bowling attack kept the Titans from accelerating freely. Rajjakuddin Ahmed took 2/28, while Vedant Pandey returned 2/31 and Mantu Yadav claimed 2/32.

In reply, Jorhat Stallions reached 157/7 in 18.5 overs, completing the chase with seven wickets down. Rajveer Singh top-scored with 50 off 34 balls, providing the foundation for the successful chase. Dyutimoy Nath played an important supporting role with 35 off 29, while Swarupam Purkayastha added 29.

Man of the Match:

Rajveer Singh

(Scored 50 runs off

34 balls with

4 fours

and 1 six)

Points Table

Position Team M W L N/R Pts NRR

1 Guwahati Royals 9 6 3 0 12 +0.982

2 Barpeta Braves 9 6 3 0 12 +0.663

3 Dibrugarh Warriors 9 6 3 0 12 +0.107

4 Barak Legends 9 5 3 1 11 +0.425

5 Charaideo Sunrisers 9 4 4 1 9 +0.197

6 Jorhat Stallions 9 3 5 1 7 -0.484

7 Nagaon Rangers 9 2 6 1 5 -0.683

8 Tezpur Titans 9 2 7 0 4 -1.109

n Highest Strike Rates:

Player INNS RUNS AVG SR

1. Anurag Phukan 2 5 5.00 250.00

2. Altaf Alam 1 25 - 208.33

3. Tej Khan 1 21 21.00 190.91

4. Rajjakuddin Ahmed 6 76 25.33 185.37

5. Nipan Deka 8 121 30.25 180.60

6. Rohit Sen 9 295 32.78 177.71

7. Abdul Ajij Kuraishi 7 108 36.00 171.43

8. Reshab Dipak 7 104 20.80 170.49

9. Siddhartha Baruah 7 63 15.75 170.27

10. Arun Sonar 6 64 32.00 164.10

Also Read: Guwahati Royals clinch 33-run win and storm into Assam Premier League semis