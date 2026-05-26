Sindhu, Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag spearhead India’s high-stakes Singapore Open 2026 campaign

New Delhi: The Singapore Open 2026, a BWF Super 750 event beginning Tuesday at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, is set to offer a crucial early-season test for India’s top shuttlers, with PV Sindhu and the men’s doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty leading a strong national contingent in a tournament packed with ranking implications.

Returning to competition after skipping the Malaysia Masters, Sindhu headlines India’s women’s singles challenge alongside Unnati Hooda and Malvika Bansod. The former world champion faces a demanding opener against Indonesia’s world No. 6 Putri Kusuma Wardani, against whom she trails 2-3 in their head-to-head record. Sindhu, however, will draw confidence from her strong history at the event, having won the title in 2022.

India’s men’s singles group also arrives with points to prove, as Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy look to rebound from early exits at the Malaysia Masters. Kidambi Srikanth and Ayush Shetty add further depth to the draw, returning to international action after missing the previous week’s competition. In doubles, all eyes will be on the fourth-seeded Satwik-Chirag pair, who remain India’s strongest medal contenders in the men’s doubles category. They will be joined by the duo of MR Arjun and Hariharan Amsakarunan in the main draw.

India’s women’s doubles challenge will be led by Kavipriya Selvam-Simran Singhi in the absence of the injured Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, while Rutaparna Panda-Swetaparna Panda and Ashwini Bhat K-Shikha Gautam provide additional representation.

In mixed doubles, Tanisha Crasto-Dhruv Kapila and Rohan Kapoor-Ruthvika Shivani Gadde will look to make early impact in a competitive draw. IANS

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