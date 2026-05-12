Sinner crushes Popyrin to extend Masters streak; Gauff rallies past Jovic to reach Rome quarter-finals

ROME: Jannik Sinner breezed into the last 16 of the Italian Open on Monday after swatting aside Alexei Popyrin in straight sets 6-2, 6-0 and continuing his bid for a first title in Rome.

The world number one easily won his 25th straight match, taking just over an hour to see off Australia’s Popyrin and set up an Italian derby with Andrea Pellegrino in the next round.

Pellegrino, 29, who beat 20th seed Frances Tiafoe 7-6 (10/8), 6-1, is a qualifier ranked 155 in the world who before this week had never played in the main draw of a Masters 1000 tournament.

Sinner meanwhile is trying to extend his own record-breaking run of overall victories in the ATP’s top-ranked events after having won his last five.

The 24-year-old joins Novak Djokovic as the only player to win a year’s first 25 Master 1000 matches, with the Serbian tennis icon’s record run stretching to 31 matches in 2011.

Popyrin was suffocated by Sinner and made 23 unforced errors on his way to a comprehensive defeat.

The world number 60 only got 48 percent of first serves into play and that allowed Sinner to break five times and close out a match which was barely a contest.

“It has been a very good performance from my side,” said Sinner.

“He’s a big server so his percentage was not very high, which helped me for sure a little bit, but I’ve been returning very well the second serves.”

Should Sinner prevail at the Foro Italico he will be the first Italian to win there since Adriano Panatta 50 years ago, and would complete his collection of Master 1000 tournaments.

Former Rome champion Daniil Medvedev gets his tournament underway against Pablo Llamas Ruiz after a second-round walkover gave the Russian seventh seed automatic passage into the third.

Coco Gauff survived a scare against Iva Jovic coming back from a match point to win 5-7, 7-5, 6-2 and reach the women’s quarter-finals.

American star Gauff, who is reigning French Open champion and reached the final in Rome last year, won a draining match on windy centre court which took the best part of three hours.

The 22-year-old has struggled on clay this season, with a last-16 exit in the Madrid Open coming after a disappointing run to the quarter-finals in Stuttgart.

Gauff was so annoyed with herself shortly after saving a match point against the serve at 5-4 down in the second set that she smacked herself in the head.

But she recovered to eventually see off her fellow American and set up a clash with Mirra Andreeva in the last eight. The 8th seed Mirra beat Elise Mertens 6-3 6-3.

In other Round of 16 matches, Jelena Ostapenko beat Anna Kalinskaya 6-1 6-2, Elina Svitolina beat Nikola Bartunkova 6-2 6-3, 5th seed Jessica Pegula beat Anastasia Potapova 7-6 6-2, Sorana Cîrstea beat Linda Nosková 6-2 6-4.

In men’s section, 7th seed Daniil Medvedev beat Pablo Llamas Ruiz 3-6 6-4 6-2, Hamad Medjedovic beat Mariano Navone 4-6 6-3 6-4, Andrea Pellegrino beat Frances Tiafoe 7-6 6-1, Andrey Rublev beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-4 6-4, Martin Landaluce beat Mattia Bellucci 6-4 6-3. Agencies

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