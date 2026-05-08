Sinner reflects on sacrifices behind rise to World No. 1 ahead of Italian Open campaign

Rome: Jannik Sinner said leaving home at a young age played a defining role in both his personal and professional growth as the World No. 1 prepares to begin another high-profile campaign at the Italian Open in Rome.

The 24-year-old arrives at the Foro Italico in sensational form after capturing all four ATP Masters 1000 titles played this season. The Italian is now on the verge of completing the Career Golden Masters, a feat achieved only by Novak Djokovic in men’s tennis.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Sinner looked back at the difficult decision he made as a teenager to leave his family and train at the Piatti Tennis Centre, a move that eventually shaped his journey to the top of the sport.

“The decision was not easy because I had to leave my family, but I know that they are next to me in any decision. It’s more like I’m going away from friends, because I was not so much in contact with them. I have a couple of very good friends. We still manage to have the best friendship because they have known me since I was very young and I was no one.

“I think this is the best friendship we have. But at the same time, I was struggling to get used to new conditions, also for my body. I never went to the gym before. I never played more than a couple of times a week before. (From when I was) 13 and a half, everything has changed. But I believe it was good for me to grow as a person, mostly, then as a player,” Sinner was quoted by ATP.

The decision ultimately transformed Sinner into one of the dominant figures on the ATP Tour. He became the first Italian man to reach World No. 1 in the ATP rankings and has already collected 28 tour-level titles, including four Grand Slam crowns.

Reflecting further on that period of transition, Sinner said the experience helped him mature beyond tennis. “Of course, you dream to play on the biggest stages possible. But it was not easy,” Sinner continued, reflecting on his decision. “At the same time, I was very, very fortunate where they put me, getting to know people. I was living with a Croatian family, with whom I’m still in contact. It has been an amazing experience. I would do it again, not because of the result I have on court, but because it makes me grow as a person first.” IANS

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