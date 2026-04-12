Sinner sweeps past Zverev to meet Alcaraz in Monte Carlo Masters final with top ranking on the line

Monte Carlo: Carlos Alcaraz overcame home favourite Valentin Vacherot 6-4, 6-4 on Saturday to book his place in the 2026 Monte-Carlo Masters final.

The world No. 1 was tested by the Monegasque wildcard, who produced a spirited performance in front of the home crowd on Court Rainier III. Vacherot stayed within touching distance throughout and even edged ahead briefly in the second set, leading 3-2 and later 4-3, but Alcaraz’s consistency in key moments ultimately proved decisive.

The Spaniard converted three of his four break-point opportunities and won 81 per cent of first serve points en route to victory.

Alcaraz is making his third appearance in Monte Carlo, having lifted the title last year after an opening-round exit in 2022. Earlier in the week, he cruised past Alexander Bublik 6-3, 6-0, a victory that also marked his 300th tour-level win.

He will now face world No. 2 Jannik Sinner, who defeated Alexander Zverev 6-1, 6-4 in the earlier semi-final to reach his first Monte-Carlo Masters final.

The clash will be the first meeting between Alcaraz and Sinner this year, with the winner set to be named world No. 1 in next week’s ATP standings.

World No.2 Sinner became the first player to reach all three finals of the season’s first three Masters 1000 events since Novak Djokovic in 2015.

Roger Federer, in 2006, and Rafael Nadal, 2011, are the only two other players to achieve the feat.

As in Indian Wells and Miami, Sinner, 24, had the measure of Zverev who has not prevailed in their meetings since the round of 16 at the US Open in September 2023.

Extremely aggressive from the start, Sinner blew the German away in the opening set, breaking him three times and wrapping it up in 34 minutes.

In the second set, the German world No.3 put up more resistance, finding his first serve again, but he still had to battle every time to hold.

He finally folded after 1hr 22min on another blistering forehand from Sinner, who has lost only one set in his last 21 matches at Masters 1000 events. Agencies

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