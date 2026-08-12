Sinquefield Cup 2026: R. Praggnanandhaa draws with American GM Sam Sevian

NEW DELHI: R. Praggnanandhaa began his Sinquefield Cup 2026 campaign with a draw against American GM Sam Sevian in St. Louis on Monday.

The 21-year-old, playing on his birthday, started steadily with black pieces but had to settle for half a point after 48 moves after the queens were traded.

The contests between Javokhir Sindarov and Levon Aronian, Vincent Keymer and Wesley So, as well as Anish Giri and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave all ended in draws. As things stand, Caruana leads the Grand Chess Tour standings with 25.0 points, followed by Praggnanandhaa with 24.5. USA’s So (23.5) and Germany’s Keymer (21.0) are currently in position to advance to the GCT Finals. Agencies

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