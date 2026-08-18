Sinquefield Cup: Praggnanandhaa Draws With Levon Aronian

NEW DELHI: R. Praggnanandhaa played out a draw with USA’s Levon Aronian in the sixth round of the Grand Chess Tour Sinquefield Cup 2026 in St. Louis on Sunday. This was the 21-year-old’s second consecutive draw in the event after also sharing the points in the fifth round against leader Wesley So. The half-point took Praggnanandhaa’s tally to 3.5 in the event, which places him joint-second in the standings. So continues to lead with 4 points. Agencies

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