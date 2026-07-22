‘Sit quietly and clap’: Sanju Samson recalls painful T20 World Cup snub as Ishan Kishan surged ahead

New Delhi: India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has revealed how he came to terms with missing out on the spot in India’s XI at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 after a disappointing series against New Zealand, saying he knew his hopes were over once Ishan Kishan’s explosive performances pushed him ahead in the selection race.

Reflecting on the turning point in his international career, Samson admitted he could see the selectors’ thinking change as Kishan grabbed his opportunity.

“After that, Ishan came in, and his story was completely different. He wasn’t even in the team. He won Jharkhand the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy almost single-handedly, then came into the Indian team and was batting on a different level altogether. I could clearly see that Ishan was moving above me in the pecking order,” Samson told JioStar.

Kishan capitalised on his opportunity with a string of impactful innings, while Samson endured a lean run in the five-match series, leaving the Kerala batter convinced that the race for a World Cup berth had effectively ended.

“You get five matches and score 24, 6, 6, 10 and 0, then another guy comes in, scores 70-odd straightaway, gets a hundred later in the series, and the next match is directly in the T20 World Cup. Anyone would prefer an in-form batter. It was clear that the World Cup was done for me. Whatever had to happen had happened, and the only thing I could do was sit quietly and clap,” he added.

The 31-year-old said the disappointment was particularly painful because it came just when he believed he had finally established himself in India’s T20I setup after a remarkable run of form.

“That’s the spice of being an Indian cricketer, actually. Everything can change in a single day. The same thing happened with me as well. When I was given those seven matches, I don’t think even I would have imagined that I would score three hundreds in those seven games,” he expressed.

Samson said that success had convinced many that his place in the side was secure, but he never allowed himself to think that way. The wicketkeeper-batter also admitted that the setback taught him an important lesson about balancing preparation with mental well-being.

“When I made those runs, people would say, ‘Now you’re sorted, you’re settled. You’ve made your position in T20Is.’ But in my mind, I couldn’t believe it. Was it for real? Then the New Zealand series happened. This T20 format is such a funny game. I put my heart and soul into it, practised like mad, thinking my goal was right in front of me, of making sure that I was in the World Cup team. And after giving everything, 24 was my highest score in five matches,” the Kerala batter stated.

Samson revealed that it was during this difficult phase that he realised relentless practice alone was not the answer, as he said, “I realised I was overdoing it, and my wife was right, being happy and mentally in a good space is much more important than putting in hours and hours of practice. The New Zealand series taught me that.” IANS

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