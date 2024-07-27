SL v IND: India brace for the start of new era under Gautam Gambhir, Suryakumar against Sri Lanka

Pallekele: In the past few years, India’s tour of Sri Lanka has generally been low-key affairs. But this time around, the script has changed as India brace themselves up for the start of a new era when they take on Sri Lanka in the opening match of the three-match T20I series here on Saturday.

Following their T20 World Cup triumph in June, India saw Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja retire from the format on a high, while Rahul Dravid and his formidable coaching staff (barring T. Dilip) also bid adieu. Now under a new captain in Suryakumar Yadav and a new head coach in Gautam Gambhir, India are formally kick-starting their next era.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka are also venturing into a new era, with Charith Asalanka as captain and Sanath Jayasuriya being the interim coach. Though they lost Dushmantha Chameera and Nuwan Thushara before the start of the series, Asitha Fernando and Dilshan Madushanka are also capable of doing good things as fast bowlers.

The firm focus of this short series will be on Suryakumar the captain, who has led India in seven matches in an interim capacity previously. But with him pipping Hardik Pandya to be India’s new T20I captain, all eyes will be on how Suryakumar shuffles his bowlers, tactic calls, and how he marshals the team in an under-pressure situation.

It was only three years ago that Suryakumar made his T20I debut and his rise in the format has been rapid -– so much so that he topped world rankings and is now being given the chance to lead the side and continue its successful run.

"Every player's dream is to represent India, to do good for India. So that was my first dream. When it is going well, then gradually you think how you can win India in a big tournament, you can win matches.”

"Then another goal comes that if you ever become the captain of India, then it remains in your dream that if you become the captain, then how will you win India after playing against good teams? So this is also another dream that has come true. And it feels good," said Suryakumar in a pre-series press conference.

