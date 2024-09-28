SL VS NZ, 2nd Test: Sri Lanka’s Kamindu Mendis goes level with Don Bradman

GALLE: Sri Lanka’s Kamindu Mendis became the joint-third fastest player to reach 1000 Test runs during the second Test against New Zealand on Friday.

The 25-year-old achieved this feat by hitting a six off Rachin Ravindra. He goes level with Australia great Don Bradman’s record of 13 innings.

Earlier today, Mendis brought up his fifth Test century which made him the fastest Asian batter to do so. He is now joint-fourth fastest in the all-time list of fastest batters to five Test centuries.

On Thursday, Mendis created a world record for the most successive fifty-plus scores since debut, scoring eight half-centuries after his first match against Australia two years ago. Agencies

Fastest batters to 1000 Test runs (innings):

Herbert Sutcliffe (ENG) - 12

Everton Weekes (WI) - 12

Don Bradman (AUS) - 13

Kamindu Mendis (SL) - 13*

Fastest batters to 5 Test centuries (innings):

Everton Weekes (WI) - 10

Herbert Sutcliffe (ENG) - 12

Neil Harvey (AUS) - 12

Don Bradman (AUS) - 13

George Headley (WI) - 13

Kamindu Mendis (SL) - 13*

