GALLE: Sri Lanka batter Kamindu Mendis created a world record of most successive fifty-plus scores during the second match against New Zealand in Galle on Thursday.

Mendis reached his eighth fifty since making debut against Australia at the same venue two years ago.

He has so far scored 873 runs in 13 innings with a highest score of 164 against Bangladesh.

Also Read: ENG VS AUS: Harry Brook hits ton as England halt Australia’s unbeaten run

Also Watch: