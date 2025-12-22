Sports

Smriti Mandhana becomes first Indian to score 4k runs in women’s T20Is

Smriti Mandhana became the first Indian to score 4,000 T20I runs, reaching the milestone in 15 balls against Sri Lanka in Vizag.
Visakhapatnam: Opener Smriti Mandhana became the first Indian to reach 4000 runs in T20Is during the first of a five-match series against Sri Lanka on Sunday at the ACA-VDCA stadium in Visakhapatnam. The southpaw needed just 18 runs before this match to reach the feat, and she did so in 15 balls, while chasing a 122-run target. She notched it up with a breezy boundary over the covers during a Chamari Athapaththu over in the PowerPlay. Smriti, however, was sent back by Inoka Ranaweera for a run-a-ball 25. The 29-year-old currently sits second in the list of players with most runs in the format, behind New Zealand veteran Suzie Bates. Agencies

