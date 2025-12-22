Smriti Mandhana becomes first Indian to score 4k runs in women’s T20Is

Visakhapatnam: Opener Smriti Mandhana became the first Indian to reach 4000 runs in T20Is during the first of a five-match series against Sri Lanka on Sunday at the ACA-VDCA stadium in Visakhapatnam. The southpaw needed just 18 runs before this match to reach the feat, and she did so in 15 balls, while chasing a 122-run target. She notched it up with a breezy boundary over the covers during a Chamari Athapaththu over in the PowerPlay. Smriti, however, was sent back by Inoka Ranaweera for a run-a-ball 25. The 29-year-old currently sits second in the list of players with most runs in the format, behind New Zealand veteran Suzie Bates. Agencies

