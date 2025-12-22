Williamson reveals retirement plans, says Test future will be a ‘series by series’ call

Mount Maunganui: When Kane Williamson leaves the Bay Oval field on Monday at the end of the Black Caps’ third Test against the West Indies, he may never don New Zealand whites again.

The Black Caps’ finest-ever batter, boasting 9,461 Test runs to his name at an average of 54.7, said on Sunday that he will ask himself whether it’s his last Test as his team chases a day five victory in Mount Maunganui.

“As you get to the latter stages (of your career), those thoughts certainly enter your mind,” said the 35-year-old.

Williamson has not made a concrete decision over his future in Test cricket, but he is leaning more towards family than cricketing commitment.

“It’s almost series by series,” Williamson said of his commitment to the Black Caps.

After the West Indies Test series, “there’s a pretty large block away from the (Black Caps), and there will be more conversations had. We’ll just cross those bridges as they come.”

What is clear is that Williamson is no longer prioritising his role with New Zealand.

On Tuesday, Williamson and his family will fly to South Africa, where he will play in the SA20 tournament.

Williamson is no longer obliged to play for New Zealand, having signed a casual playing agreement that gives him freedom to pick and choose when he is available. Agencies

