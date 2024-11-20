ITF Juniors J60 Tennis tournament: 3rd seed Sohini Sanjay Mohanty bows out in girls U-18 singles

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: 3rd seed Sohini Sanjay Mohanty of India crashed out in the girls U-18 singles in ITF Juniors J60 Tennis tournament at the AATA Complex in the city on Tuesday. She lost to unseeded Savitha Bhuvaneswaran 4-6, 6-3, 6-7(2). The doubles matches of the tournament started today with the Assam pair of Parthiv Kalita and Riyan Kashyap stormed into quarter finals defeating another Assam pair Chandogya T Pathak and Ramanuj P Talukdar in three sets 5-7, 6-0, 10-5. In the girls doubles event Assam girls Sherry Sharma and Snigdha Patibandala moved to the quarter finals defeating Reet Arora and Saanvi Reddy Erva in straight sets 6-4, 7-5.

