‘Some Things Are Meant to Be With You’: Rohit Sharma Reflects on His Journey

Guwahati: Veteran India opener Rohit Sharma described the uncharacteristic celebration behind his 35th ODI century against the West Indies at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati as a deeply personal moment, revealing that it was strictly meant "for myself." After reaching his century, Rohit did a high-knee kind of jog while completing the single and did a light bat raise. "I keep that celebration for myself. Ah, it's for me. It's for me. Some things are just meant to be with you. It's not to be shared. So yeah, that was for me," Rohit said after the match ended. Reflecting on the record-breaking chase, Rohit emphasised that the key was not getting overwhelmed by the 400-plus scoreboard and focusing purely on building partnerships. "Absolutely. I think the wicket was good. We just wanted to continue to keep batting. We were not thinking too much about the scoreboard, to be honest. “We were just trying to play according to the merit of the ball, and we kept stitching the partnership, which was, I think, when you're chasing a target like that, you need to keep stitching big partnerships, and that's what we did," he observed. Rohit was all praise for his opening partner Gill, who stayed till the end to anchor India to a famous eight-wicket victory. "Gill was fantastic on the other side, very much in control of his batting the entire innings, and to stay not out till the end was fantastic to see as well," he said.

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