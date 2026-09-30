Virat has played the most World Cups, he knows the importance: Rohit

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma believes Virat Kohli needs no reminder about the magnitude of a World Cup, with the former India captain saying their conversations ahead of the 2027 ODI showpiece are instead centred on the practical details of helping India win matches and the tournament.

Kohli is set to feature in his fifth 50-over World Cup in 2027, having previously played in the 2011, 2015, 2019 and 2023 editions. Rohit, who has shared the dressing room with Kohli across much of their international careers, said the experience of playing at the highest level means the importance of the tournament is already firmly understood.

“He has been playing for so many years. Whether it’s the ‘27 World Cup or the ‘23 World Cup, there’s no need to explain it to him. World Cup is World Cup. And I’m pretty sure that everyone who is going to be part of the team understands the importance of a World Cup. And specially Kohli. I mean, the one who has played the most World Cups, I think in this team, it’s him.

“He will have, yes. In this team, yes. In this team. 50-over World Cup: he played 2011, ’15, ’19, ’23. Four World Cups he has played. This will be the fifth. So obviously, he has played the most, so he knows the importance. He knows the importance of the World Cup,” Rohit said while speaking to JioStar ahead of India’s second ODI against West Indies on Wednesday.

Rohit said the pair’s discussions are therefore less about the significance of the tournament and more about situations that arise during matches. Their conversations, he explained, are often focused on decision-making while batting together.

“So, this discussion does not happen. The discussion is about what we can do. When we are batting together, we are discussing about whom to attack, whom to take a single off, what to do. Sometimes something happens in my leg, so I tell him, ‘Brother, run carefully, I’m feeling something.’ So he is understanding that way. And, you know, such conversations keep happening. So it’s been pretty fun,” Rohit added.

Despite changes in their respective roles over the years, Rohit said the central objective has remained constant. Whether one of them has been captain or a senior member of the side, the focus has continued to be on collective success.

“Nothing has changed from when we started to now. Obviously, we’re different individuals in terms of how we carry ourselves on the field, but other than that, goal, thinking for the team is pretty much the same: that we have to win the match. We have to win the World Cup, we have to win the tournament, we have to win the series, we have to do well for the team. Which people can we help? That is completely the same,” he stated.

The comments underline the nature of the partnership between two players who have been part of India’s white-ball setup since the late 2000s, with their experience now informing the team’s preparations for another World Cup cycle. IANS

Also Read: Daniil Medvedev beats Andrey Rublev to win Hangzhou Open title