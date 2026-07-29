Sonam Maskar and Himanshu Dhillon win bronze in 10m Air Rifle mixed team at ISSF World Cup

Hangzhou: Indian rifle shooters Sonam Uttam Maskar and Himanshu Dhillon secured the bronze medal in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event at the ongoing ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun, adding another podium finish to India’s campaign.

Both Indian teams delivered strong performances in the qualification round to advance to the final. Sonam (317.2) and Himanshu (317.4) combined for an aggregate qualification score of 634.6 points.

Meanwhile, the pair of Elavenil Valarivan (316.8) and Parth Rakesh Mane (317.4) qualified right behind them with a total score of 634.2.

In the final, Sonam and Himanshu produced a composed performance to combine for 441.2 points (220.6 each), securing the bronze medal behind China 1 and China 2. Elavenil and Parth finished fourth with a final score of 378.8 (Elavenil: 190.5, Parth: 188.3). IANS

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