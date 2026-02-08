Sooryavanshi’s ability to not feel pressure in the final is a special skill: Chopra

New Delhi: Former India opener Aakash Chopra lauded Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for scoring a match-winning century in the Under-19 World Cup final, which helped the side clinch their record sixth title in the tournament. The 14-year-old contributed significantly to India’s massive total of 411/9 in their 50-over innings, notching up an 80-ball 175, before the bowlers limited England to 311 in 40.2 overs, resulting in a 100-run victory for India in the final.

“Vaibhav Sooryavanshi got out in the 26th over and he had already scored 175 runs by then. When he was dismissed, the team’s score was 250 runs. Out of 250, he single-handedly scored 175. That is massive. This innings showed the kind of talent he is blessed with. The India Under-19 players are raising the bar. Not every ball he hits is a six; he also gets beaten sometimes. But his ability to forget the last ball, or to not feel pressure in a final, is a special skill,” Chopra told JioHotstar.

“You could say you are born with skills, but they also need to be honed. It is a mindset where you feel no one can stop you. That kind of confidence is enviable. At such a young age of 14, nothing seems to matter to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. First, the semifinal against Afghanistan, then the final against England, to turn a match single-handedly like that tells you how beautiful India’s cricket future is,” he added.

Sooryavanshi was the defining force between the two teams today. Still only 14, he has been talked about as a prodigy for some time, drawing headlines last IPL when he became the youngest player to score a hundred. Yet what he delivered in this final felt leagues beyond that — a performance that transcended the usual idea of an exceptional innings. IANS

