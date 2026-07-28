Sooryavanshi’s game awareness has skyrocketed in last six months: VVS Laxman

HARARE: India’s interim head coach VVS Laxman on Sunday said Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s game awareness has “skyrocketed” in the last six months, with the teenage batting sensation’s growing maturity helping him handle pressure situations in the early stages of his international career.

The 15-year-old silenced his critics in emphatic fashion, capping a memorable tour by winning both the Player of the Match and Player of the Series awards as India completed a 3-0 sweep of Zimbabwe with a 35-run victory in the final T20I on Sunday.

“What is really impressive is the way he’s evolved as a person. The maturity level, the understanding, and the awareness over the last six months has actually skyrocketed. And that’s why he’s been able to handle tough situations,” said Laxman, during the post-match press conference.

Sooryavanshi amassed 151 runs in three innings at an average of 50.33, with his sparkling 81 in the series finale laying the foundation for India’s victory.

This came after the teenager endured a forgettable debut series against England, managing scores of 13, 14 and 15 to be dropped for the fifth and final T20I as India slumped to a 0-4 series defeat.

“He played Under-19 World Cup and in a matter of four to five months, he dominated the IPL. We know how tough IPL competition can be.

“Taking on the best of bowlers from not only India but around the world, the way he evolved, the way he progressed as an international cricketer and he showed what kind of potential and class and talent he has,” added Laxman, who is serving as the interim head coach, allowing Gautam Gambhir some time off before the two-Test tour of Sri Lanka next month.

Laxman further said Sooryavanshi’s hunger to improve was evident in his attitude throughout the series, pointing to an incident where the youngster, despite being injured, was keen to stay on the field and contribute to the team. Agencies

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