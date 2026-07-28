Guwahati coach Nazneen Rahman participated in Women Who Rally Leadership Summit

GUWAHATI: Indian racquet sports coach Nazneen Rahman from Guwahati has successfully represented India at the inaugural Women Who Rally Leadership Summit, which concluded at Saddlebrook Resort, Florida, US, on Sunday. She was among only 20 women coaches from around the world selected for the prestigious global leadership initiative launched by the Professional Tennis Registry (PTR) and the Professional Pickleball Registry (PPR).

The two-day summit brought together the inaugural global cohort for an immersive leadership experience featuring mentorship, networking, professional development, and collaborative learning. The summit forms part of the 10-month Women Who Rally Leadership Program, which aims to empower and elevate women coaches across racquet sports through education, leadership development, and international collaboration.

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