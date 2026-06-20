Sophie Ecclestone may not take 4 wickets everytime but her spells win you the game: Hussain

New Delhi: Former England captain Nasser Hussain has praised spinner Sophie Ecclestone for successfully adapting her game to the evolving demands of T20 cricket, saying she may not take four wickets in every game but her spells will help the team to win the match.

Hussain believes that Ecclestone’s role within the England side has evolved as batters have become more cautious in their approach against her. “Sophie Ecclestone is a world-class bowler. She has had to adapt because batters have changed their approach against her,” Hussain told Jio Hotstar.

According to Hussain, Ecclestone has become the bowler England captains turn to when breakthroughs are required, whether under former captain Heather Knight or current skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt.

“She is the go-to bowler for her captain. When a wicket is needed, Ecclestone gets the ball. She may not take four wickets every game. But in high-scoring matches, she will bowl four overs for 15 runs. That spell wins you the game. Very rarely do you look at an England scorecard and see Sophie Ecclestone has gone for runs. Almost never. That is the mark of a true champion,” he said. IANS

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