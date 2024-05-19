Sophie Ecclestone reveals she ‘had no idea’ she broke England Women’s T20I wickets record

Northampton: Sophie Ecclestone scripted history during England’s 65-run victory over the Pakistan Women’s side as the 25-year-old became the leading T20I wicket-taker (117) for her side going past Katherine Sciver-Brunt’s record of 114 wickets. Following the history-setting game, Ecclestone revealed she had no idea about the record.

“I had no idea! I’m not good with stats, but when I saw the screen I didn’t realize I’d taken that many wickets,” said Ecclestone during the post-match interview.

In her 79th inning, Sophie ended with a figure of 3 for 11 and went past Brunt, who has clinched 114 wickets in 111 innings. Ecclestone has nothing but love for the former record holder.

“Katherine was great; she was someone I looked up to when I was young and I got her autograph a couple of times. To overtake her is a bit surreal, but I’m really proud of myself. I think she’ll be absolutely fuming, to be honest - but I think she’ll be really happy for me.” IANS

