Sourav Ganguly, Kevin Pietersen, Anjum Chopra inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

Dubai: Former India captains Sourav Ganguly and Anjum Chopra, along with former England skipper Kevin Pietersen, were inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame on Saturday, joining cricket's most exclusive list of legends in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the game.

The trio forms the Class of 2026, taking the total number of ICC Hall of Fame inductees to 125. Announced at a ceremony in Edinburgh, the honour celebrates players whose achievements, excellence, and lasting impact have helped shape the history of international cricket.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah congratulated the three former captains, saying their accomplishments would continue to inspire future generations.

“I am delighted to welcome the latest inductees into the ICC Hall of Fame, a tribute to the extraordinary individuals whose achievements have contributed greatly to our sport. This year's inductees represent the highest standards of excellence, and each one of them has earned the admiration of fans around the world.

"Sourav, Anjum, and Kevin have all led their national teams with pride, and I would like to congratulate them on behalf of the ICC for this richly deserved honour. Their place in the ICC Hall of Fame ensures their achievements will be celebrated for generations to come, standing alongside the game's greatest figures,” the ICC chief said. IANS

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