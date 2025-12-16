Jay Shah gifts T20 World Cup tickets, a signed jersey, and a bat to Messi

New Delhi: Lionel Messi was presented with India vs USA Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 tickets by ICC chairman Jay Shah on the last leg of the GOAT India Tour, here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta also attended the event along with DDCA president Rohan Jaitley. Messi was also gifted with a framed cricket bat and a Team India jersey, along with Rodrigo de Paul and Luis Suarez.

Former Indian goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan, who represented West Ham United in the Women’s Premier League, gifted a signed t-shirt to all three guests.

Acknowledging the crowd present at the Arun Jaitley Stadium cheering his name, Messi said, “Thank you for all the affection you have shown us here in India over these days. Truly, it was a unique experience for us to be able to share this. Although it was intense and very short, it was wonderful to receive all this love, which I already knew was there, but experiencing it firsthand was incredible. Everything you did for us over these days was astonishing, pure madness. So thank you all for the love, and we will surely return someday — perhaps to play a match or on some other occasion — but we will definitely visit again. Thank you very much, thank you,” said Messi. IANS

