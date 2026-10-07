Sourav Ganguly Takes Charge as Delhi Capitals Head Coach for Upcoming IPL Season

New Delhi: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has been appointed head coach of Delhi Capitals ahead of the next Indian Premier League season, marking his first formal coaching role with the franchise. Ganguly has been closely associated with the Capitals since 2019, when he joined the organisation as an advisor. He subsequently held several senior roles within the franchise, including Director of Cricket for both the men’s and women’s teams. The 54-year-old now moves into the dugout as Delhi Capitals look to build on their recent performances and mount a stronger challenge for the IPL title. IANS

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