Sourav Ganguly tests negative for Covid-19

KOLKATA: Indian cricket board President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly has tested negative for Covid-19 and is at present not feverish, doctors said on Sunday.



Ganguly, 48, was admitted to a Kolkata hospital on Saturday afternoon after complaints of chest pain.

The doctors said that Saturday night was "uneventful" and Ganguly "slept well". The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President had breakfast and tea in the morning and routine electrocardiogram (ECG) test done at 10 a.m. produced "satisfactory" results.

"Medical board will meet tomorrow and discuss regarding further treatment plan," said the hospital in its statement. IANS

