Sourav Kothari, Dhruv Sitwala win silver and bronze in World Matchplay Billiards Championship

Mumbai: India’s ace cue sports exponents, Sourav Kothari and Dhruv Sitwala, won the silver and bronze medals respectively in the World Matchplay Billiards Championship played at Carlow, Ireland. The Kolkata-based Kothari tripped at the final hurdle, losing rather tamely to Englishman David Causier 2-8 in the best-of-15-frame, 100up final played on Sunday evening.

Earlier in the semifinals, India No. 2 Kothari, defeated compatriot and National Champion and India No. 1 Sitwala 7-3 in the best-of-13-frame all-Indian contest. Causier tamed countryman Martin Goodwill 7-2 to book his place in the final.

In the quarterfinals, the left-handed Mumbai-based Sitwala brushed aside the challenge of England’s fancied cueist Robert Hall 6-4 while Kothari sidelined reigning World champion Peter Gilchrist, recording a 6-4 win to set up an all-Indian semifinal encounter. In the other last eight matches, Causier was in great form and blanked host country’s Aidan Murray 6-0, while Goodwill prevailed over Peter Sheehan 6-2. (IANS)

Also Read: CCI Billiards Classic: Reigning World Champion Pankaj Advani sets the bar high with 529 break

Also Watch: