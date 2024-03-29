CCI Billiards Classic: Reigning World Champion Pankaj Advani sets the bar high with 529 break

Mumbai: Reigning World Champion Pankaj Advani of India produced another master-class performance and hit peak form to construct a magnificent 529-point break, the highest in the tournament, as he cruised past seasoned compatriot Devendra Joshi by a convincing 1063-224 score in the second round Group-A league match of the All India CCI Billiards Classic 2024 here on Thursday. The defending champion, Advani having registered his second win is assured of a place in the pre-quarterfinals played at Cricket Club of India’s (CCI) Wilson Jones billiards hall. Advani, India’s most decorated cueist with 27 World titles, again showed tremendous concentration levels and struck the ball with a high degree of precision. With clever and a calculated approach, he managed to stay at the table for long periods to build some humongous breaks. Maestro of the green baize, Advani could have extended the break had he not missed the regulation pot of the red ball in the centre pocket. His other notable runs were 156, 69, 91 and 72, while Joshi managed a solitary break of 56. Meanwhile, David Causier of England was also in prime form and constructed a sizable run of 301 and followed it with a mammoth effort of 465 to stroll past India’s Vishal Madan 1183-301 in a one-sided Group-C match on a side table.

Earlier, Indian National Champion Dhruv Sitwala recorded his second successive win, defeating Kamal Chawla 667-250 in the second-round Group-E league match. On an adjacent table, Mumbai challenger Rohan Jambusaria scored a stunning victory against former World champion Sourav Kothari of Kolkata by carving out a satisfying 520-403 success in a Group F encounter. IANS

