South Africa-Afghanistan was one of the best games in WC history: Irfan Pathan

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan reflected on the high-octane contest between South Africa and Afghanistan in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, a match that required two Super Overs to decide the outcome and called it “one of the best games in World Cup history.

South Africa and Afghanistan produced a stunning thriller, with the match tied at 187 in regulation and again in the first Super Over, forcing an unprecedented second Super Over. The Proteas finally prevailed by four runs after posting 23, with Afghanistan falling just short despite three sixes from Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the decider super over.

“It was one of the best games of this World Cup, no doubt about it. In fact, one of the best games in World Cup history, easily among the top five. Two super overs and high drama throughout. There were no-balls, free hits, run-outs, missed yorkers, everything you could ask for. Bowlers tried to bowl yorkers under pressure and missed, which happens to everyone. When they used pace, they went for runs; when they bowled slower balls, they created trouble and picked wickets. Keshav Maharaj’s last ball in the second super over was exceptional. He stayed away from Gurbaz, bowled the wide line, and backed himself even after bowling a wide earlier. That showed his class and temperament. A truly thrilling contest,” Pathan told JioHotstar.

The evening game saw West Indies clinch a 30-run win over England at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. Sherfane Rutherford’s unbeaten 76 powered a total of 196/6, and a spin trio led by Gudakesh Motie restricted England to 166 during their chase. Sam Curran’s 43 wasn’t enough as the Windies sealed their second straight Group C win.

Pathan credited the West Indies’ spin trio for laying the foundation of the win.

“Spin it to win it, that mantra really worked for West Indies. Three spinners came into the game straight away, and that made the difference. I was really impressed with the way Roston Chase bowled. Being an off-spinner, getting Jos Buttler out was huge. Gudakesh Motie showed outstanding skill as well. Against right-hand batters, he used the finger spin effectively, and the way he got Harry Brook out was brilliant. It was a very clinical performance from West Indies. The catching was excellent too, especially Rovman Powell’s outstanding catch. West Indies have sometimes lagged in fielding, but we saw some really good fielding in this match,” he said.

Pathan also underlined the all-round value of Roston Chase, whose contribution came at a crucial juncture in the match.

“First of all, his batting was crucial. When he came in at number four, West Indies were in trouble after losing two early wickets. He provided stability and scored over 30 runs, which was very important. As a right-arm off-spinner, getting Jos Buttler out is never easy. Buttler had hit a big shot the ball before, but Chase changed his length, gave him no room, and got him out well inside the boundary. What I really liked was his planning. Against right-hand batters, he kept changing his line, sometimes targeting the heel, while sometimes going wide outside the off stump.”

Piyush Chawla, meanwhile, praised Sherfane Rutherford’s composure under pressure against England, noting that his knock added crucial runs to the total.

“He came in under pressure, but from there, it was about managing the scoreboard and not losing wickets. It wasn’t just power-hitting; he played late cuts, waited on the length ball to pull square, and punished anything in his area straight down the ground. The best part was that he batted till the end. You always want one batter to stay till the last. They fell about 10 runs short, but given the situation, I felt Rutherford scored 15–20 extra runs for his team.”

With two dominant wins on the trot and their spin unit firing, West Indies appear to have found a winning formula as the tournament gathers momentum. IANS

