T20 WC 2026: Kishan, Pandya shine as India beat Namibia by 93 runs

NEW DELHI: India rode on half centuries from Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya to register a comfortable 93-run victory over Namibia in the Group A T20 World Cup 2026 match here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday night.

Ishan blasted 61 off just 24 balls up front and Hardik struck 52 off 28 balls to take India to 209 for nine, the side’s third-highest team total in a T20 World Cup match.

Varun Chakaravarthy then delivered three wickets for just seven runs to restrict Namibia to 116 runs. Jasprit Bumrah, returning after missing the opening match against USA, ended with one for 20 from his four overs.

India is now top of Group A with four points from two games and faces Pakistan in Colombo on Sunday in its next match.

India raced to 104/1 in just seven overs, with Kishan particularly brutal against the pace bowlers before falling to the first ball of spin from Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus.

He and Bernard Scholtz created a stranglehold through the middle overs. Though Pandya fought back with a late fifty, India lost five wickets in the last two overs, and Namibia will be satisfied with pulling things back from a position where India threatened to post a much larger total.

India’s innings began with Ruben Trumpelmann testing Kishan with bounce and seam. Sanju Samson, however, stamped his authority early, launching the final ball of the first over straight over the sightscreen for six. The real fireworks came in the second over as Samson whipped Ben Shikongo for two sixes, before lofting one over extra cover for four.

But Shikongo had the last laugh as Samson perished after going early on the flick against a slower ball and was caught at deep midwicket. Kishan maintained the tempo by driving and pulling JJ Smit for boundaries, before carting Shikongo and Trumpelmann for a boundary each. The sixth over was pure carnage, as Kishan tore into Smit by smashing four sixes in five balls – from downtown to long leg – and reached his fifty in just 20 balls with a swivel-pull going for four.

That stunning show of strokeplay meant India’s Power-play tally of 86/1 is the highest total in the six-over phase in this competition. After India brought up their hundred in 6.5 overs, Namibia’s fightback began when Erasmus had Kishan mistiming a pull to deep mid-wicket.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav found Erasmus’s slingers tricky, and that pressure led to him being stumped for 12 off Bernard Scholtz. Erasmus had his second scalp when Tilak Varma miscued to long-off, as India slipped to 124/4 in 11.5 overs.

Despite crossing the 200-mark, another wobble followed India: Pandya miscued a full toss to deep square leg, who completed the dismissal via a juggling relay catch, while Dube was run-out thanks to a sharp throw from Erasmus, and Axar Patel was castled by a super slow slinger from him. With Rinku Singh and Arshdeep Singh falling in the final over to Smit, India didn’t get the required finishing touches and ended one run short of 210.

Brief scores: India 209/9 in 20 overs (Ishan Kishan 61, Hardik Pandya 52; Gerhard Erasmus 4-20) beat Namibia 116/18.2 overs (Varun Chakaravarthy 3/7, Axar Patel 2/20, Hardik Pandya 2/21). Agencies

Also Read: T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan suffers toe injury in nets