South Africa eves to play three T20Is in Pakistan ahead of Women’s T20 World Cup in UAE

New Delhi: South Africa will play three T20Is in Pakistan as part of preparations for both teams ahead of the Women’s T20 World Cup starting October 3 in the UAE. South Africa, led by Laura Wolvaardt, will play all three T20Is at the Multan Cricket Stadium on September 16, 18, and 20 respectively. The first two games will have a start time of 7pm local time, while the final match will begin at 10am. IANS

