Women's T20 World Cup: India to play warm-up matches against West Indies and South Africa in Dubai

Dubai: Ahead of the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup, India will play two warm-up matches against West Indies and South Africa in Dubai on September 29 and October 1 respectively, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Tuesday.

ICC released the schedule for the 10 warm-up matches to be from September 28 to October 1 in the United Arab Emirates before the start of the showpiece event. All 10 teams that have qualified for the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 will participate in the practice games, with every side playing two warm-up games each.

These warm-up fixtures will be 20 overs per side and will not have international T20 status, allowing teams to field all members of their 15-player squad. No two sides who belong to the same group will take on each other in the warm-up round.

In the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup, Group A comprises defending champions Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Group B has England, South Africa, West Indies, Scotland and Bangladesh.

Warm-up fixture schedule:

September 29: India v West Indies, Dubai

October 1: South Africa v India, Dubai.

Also Read: ICC shifts Women’s T20 World Cup from trouble-torn Bangladesh to UAE

Also Watch: