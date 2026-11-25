Durban: South Africa have named eight uncapped players in their 15-member squad for the one-off Test against India next month, with Laura Wolvaardt set to lead the side in the first of two red-ball internationals they will play this summer.

The squad features allrounder Marizanne Kapp, who could be playing her first Test at her home Gqeberha ground, and left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba, the only South African so far to have bagged 10 wickets in a Test match.

Included are opening batter Alexandra Candler, who is the second-leading run-scorer in the domestic one-day competition and the top scorer in the T20 tournament, seam-bowling allrounder Oluhle Siyo, seamer Nthabiseng Nini, batter Caitlin Wyngaard, and spinners Luyanda Nzuza and Nondumiso Shangase. IANS

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