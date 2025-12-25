South Africa off-spinner Simon Harmer joins Durban's Super Giants

Durban: Durban's Super Giants (DSG) have signed South Africa off-spinner Simon Harmer as a temporary replacement for West Indies off-spin bowling all-rounder Sunil Narine ahead of Season Four’s commencement, said the tournament on Wednesday.

“Narine will arrive at Kingsmead for his maiden SA20 season after completing his commitments elsewhere,” said a statement from the tournament. Harmer returns to Kingsmead after spending the past two seasons with Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC). IANS

Also Read: Injured Archer out of Ashes, England drop Pope from Boxing Day Test