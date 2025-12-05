Sunil Narine becomes first cricketer to take 600 T20 wickets

NEW DELHI: Mystery spinner Sunil Narine etched his name in history on Wednesday by becoming the first bowler to claim 600 wickets in competitive T20 cricket.

He achieved the landmark during the ILT20 match for his franchise, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, against Sharjah Warriorz. After the game, the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders presented Narine with a special edition jersey bearing the number 600 to commemorate the unprecedented feat.

The 37-year-old Trinidadian reached the milestone by dismissing Tom Abell, underlining his status as one of the greatest T20 bowlers of all time.

Over the years, Narine has represented Kolkata Knight Riders, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Trinbago Knight Riders and Los Angeles Knight Riders across leagues worldwide. Agencies

