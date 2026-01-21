South Africa Women to host India for five T20Is in April

Johannesburg: Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday announced that they will host world champions India for a five-match T20I series, scheduled to take place in Durban, Johannesburg and Benoni from April 17 to 27.

The T20I series begins with two matches at Kingsmead Stadium on April 17 and 19. The action will then shift to the Wanderers Stadium for consecutive games on April 22 and 25. The series will conclude with the fifth and final T20I at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on April 27.

This series will be the Proteas Women’s last official assignment before the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, starting on June 12 in England. At the global tournament, South Africa are placed in Group 1 with Australia, Pakistan, India, and two qualifier teams.

“Facing a team of India’s quality so close to a World Cup is exactly what the Proteas Women need at this stage of the preparation. It gives them an opportunity to test themselves against a top-level opponent, fine-tune their combinations and ensure they are executing their plans under pressure. This series will play a key role in sharpening the team’s readiness ahead of the T20 World Cup,” said Enoch Nkwe, CSA’s Director of National Teams and High Performance.

This will also be the first international meeting between the two teams since India’s 52-run victory over the Laura Wolvaardt-led side in the final of the ODI World Cup in November 2025. Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. scripted history as they clinched their first-ever ICC silverware, ending years of waiting. IANS

