South Africa penalised for slow over-rate in 3rd ODI vs England

Southampton: South Africa have been penalised five per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate during the third ODI against England at the Rose Bowl on Sunday. The sanction was imposed by Javagal Srinath of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees after South Africa were found to be one over short of the required target, following allowances for time lost during the match.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

“Captain Temba Bavuma pled guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Nitin Menon and Russell Warren, third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and fourth umpire Mike Burns levelled the charge,” said the ICC in a statement on Monday. IANS

Also Read: AIFF confirm Super Cup to begin from Oct 25

Also Watch: