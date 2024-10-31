South African pacer Kagiso Rabada dethrones Bumrah to claim top spot in Test Bowling rankings

Dubai: South African pacer Kagiso Rabada reclaimed the top spot in the ICC Men’s Test Bowling Rankings after a standout performance in the first match of their ICC World Test Championship (WTC) series against Bangladesh in Mirpur.

Rabada’s nine-wicket haul, across both innings, was instrumental in South Africa’s seven-wicket victory. The 29-year-old also achieved the milestone of becoming the fastest South African to reach 300 Test wickets on the first day of the Test. Rabada had previously held the top ranking in January 2018 after a stellar series against India at Newlands, where he remained the world’s number-one Test bowler for much of the year.

Alongside Rabada, other bowlers have made considerable strides in the latest ICC rankings. Pakistan’s left-arm spinner Noman Ali has entered the top 10 for the first time in his career, rising eight slots to ninth place following his impressive nine-wicket haul, across both innings in the third Test, in Rawalpindi.

This performance helped Pakistan secure a nine-wicket victory over England, clinching the WTC series 2-1.

New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner also enjoyed a major boost, moving up 30 spots to 44th after taking a remarkable 13 wickets for 157 runs in Pune against India. His performance ranks as the third-best by a New Zealander in Tests, following legends Richard Hadlee and Ajaz Patel. IANS

