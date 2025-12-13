South Africa’s spinner Keshav Maharaj named Pretoria Capitals captain

Pretoria: South Africa’s left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj has been named as captain of Pretoria Capitals for the upcoming SA20 season four, the franchise said on Friday.

Maharaj, who led Durban Super Giants in the previous edition of the competition, will take over from Rilee Rossouw at the Capitals.

“One of South Africa’s most experienced and respected leaders, Maharaj brings a wealth of international pedigree across formats, along with a proven track record of guiding teams with composure, clarity and intent.

“Having captained South Africa in white-ball cricket and served as a senior figure within the national setup for several years, Maharaj’s leadership experience, tactical understanding and consistency make him an invaluable addition in this role. His presence strengthens the balance and direction of the Pretoria Capitals squad as the team heads into the new season,” said the franchise in a release. IANS

