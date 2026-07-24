Spain and Man City star Rodri to undergo back surgery after World Cup heroics

New Delhi: Spain’s captain Rodri is reportedly set for another spell on the sidelines after reports emerged that the midfielder will undergo surgery on a back injury.

The Spanish midfield maestro has secured the Golden Ball, awarded to the FIFA World Cup Player of the Tournament, for his performances in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He was a steady presence in the centre of the park for La Roja in their eight matches, helping them win their second global crown.

The midfielder was hit by ligament damage in harmless circumstances in September 2024,. that sidelined him for almost the entire 2024-25 season. Hamstring and groin issues further hampered his comeback last season, limiting him to 33 appearances across all competitions, including just 17 Premier League starts.

When he resumed playing for Manchester City, Rodri lacked the same quality and influence; his then boss Pep Guardiola later admitted he had come back too quickly.

Rodri’s injury comes when just one year remaining on his Manchester City contract. According to Daily Mail, the 30-year-old is keen on a return to Real Madrid and there is growing support for the move on the back of him leading Spain to World Cup glory. IANS

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