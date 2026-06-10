Spain Cruise Past Peru 3-1 in Final World Cup Warm-Up

NEW YORK: Spain completed its World Cup preparations with a 3-1 victory over Peru on Monday, delighting thousands of fans in Puebla and reinforcing its status as one of the favourites for the tournament that begins later this week.

Mikel Oyarzabal needed just two minutes to put Spain ahead, rifling a shot into the net from the edge of the box. The advantage doubled after the half-hour mark when Pedri tapped home into an empty net after being picked out by Ferran Torres.

Spain struck again shortly after the restart. Yeremy Pino’s dangerous cross slipped through the grasp of Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese and into the net, extending the lead to three.

The atmosphere around the stadium reflected the growing excitement ahead of the World Cup. Spain jerseys dominated the stands, while Barcelona shirts were also a common sight, underlining the popularity of several players in Luis de la Fuente’s squad.

Although outnumbered, Peru’s supporters made themselves heard throughout the evening. Pedri, Rodri and Ferran Torres were among the biggest crowd favourites as chants echoed around the venue and Mexican waves rolled through the stands. Agencies

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