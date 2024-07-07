Spain Edges Germany 2-1 in Euro 2024 Thriller; Nagelsmann Reflects on Emotional Loss

Stuttgart: Germany and Spain have been the two best teams in the 2024 European Championship. The two sides clashed in a battle of heavyweights at the MHPArena on Friday with Sprain prevailing 2-1 over the hosts after extra-time.

German Head Coach Julian Nagelsmann spoke on his side’s performance and admitted to having to ‘fight back tears,’ after the loss.

“It hurts because we won’t be able to do better for another two years. And I probably won’t have another home tournament in my career. If we had performed badly, it would have been deserved and then we wouldn’t have to stand here and fight back tears,” said Nagelsmann to reporters in the post game conference.

This was the first tournament being hosted in Germany since the 2006 FIFA World Cup. Despite not performing so well in recent competition, the Deuschland were a dominating unit at the 2024 Euros and were heavy favourites to go on and win it at home had it not been for their fiesty and well performing Spanish opponents.

Nagelsmann went on to admit he has no plans as of now regarding the side and will have to evaluate the team ahead of their nations League fixtures in September.

“So now what? How do Germany move on from here? I don’t even know what the plan is now because I didn’t plan on being eliminated. My team and I have the job of thinking about the squad now and what is the right thing to do in the Nations League in September,” added the German head coach. IANS

