Spain Masters: Sumeeth Reddy-Sikki Reddy pair enters semifinals

MADRID: India’s B Sumeeth Reddy and N Sikki Reddy defeated Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto and Lisa Ayu Kusumawati of Indonesia in the mixed doubles quarterfinals of the Spain Masters, a BWF World Tour Super 300 event, in Madrid on Friday. The Indian pair made a comeback from losing the first game to win against the the fourth-seeded Indonesian duo 14-21, 21-11, 21-17.

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu lost to Supanida Katethong of Indonesia 26-24, 17-21, 20-22 in an hour and 17 minutes. Prior to the match, the Indian was ahead in the head-to-head record 5-3. Angry with the result, Sindhu was seen throwing the racquet to the ground.

In women’s doubles, Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa faltered to the Chinese Taipei duo of Lee Chia Hsin and Teng Chun Hsun 13-21, 19-21. Agencies

